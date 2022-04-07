NEOSHO, Mo. — Make it seven straight wins for the Crowder College baseball team.
Ranked No. 6 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, Crowder swept a doubleheader against Metropolitan winning by scores of 11-8 and 17-7 on Thursday afternoon at Lallemand Family Field.
The Roughriders improve to 33-8 on the season and an impressive 17-1 in Region 16 play.
Game one saw Landrey Wilkerson end the game with one swing of the bat. The left-handed masher belted a three-run, walk-off blast to straightaway center field as Crowder claimed the win.
Wilkerson, who received All-America honors last season, collected two hits in the opener.
Crowder finished with 10 hits as an offense. Frankie Circello went 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs driven in, while Jackson Cobb added a pair of hits and an RBI.
Clayton Gray drove in two and collected a hit.
Starter Jake Wilson struck out five batters over three innings of two-run baseball. Josh Barnhouse covered the next 1 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs on one hit.
Aiden Smith recorded the final out of the fifth. Jace Presley, the winning pitcher, allowed three runs on three hits over the last two innings of work.
In game two, the Roughriders offense scored early and often en route to the run-rule victory.
Josh Livingston led the way with a 3 for 5 performance, highlighted by a pair of long balls and five RBI. Wilkerson added a trio of hits and drove in three, while Joe Reid had three hits and two RBI.
Houston King and Josh Patrick both homered as well for the Roughriders.
Maddox Thornton covered four innings and allowed six runs on seven hits. He struck out six batters and walked two.
Reed Metz worked the final two frames, punching out two batters to go with one run on two hits.
Crowder plays a twinbill at Metropolitan Community College on Saturday at the Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City. First pitch is 1 p.m. for game one with the finale to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.