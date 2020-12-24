The Crowder College baseball program has established itself as one of the true powerhouses in the National Junior College Athletic Association under longtime skipper Travis Lallemand.
That certainly won't change anytime soon.
The Roughriders will enter the season as the No. 6 team in the nation entering the 2021 spring season, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's NJCAA preseason poll.
A promising season last year was over before Crowder had an opportunity to play it through, and it came in result of the NJCAA's mandate to cancel all spring sport competitions for the remainder of the academic year due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.
Crowder was 23-3 when the season was called off. On record, it was the Roughriders' best start to a campaign in program history.
“The simplest way to put it is it really stings,” Lallamand said back in March. “I understand there are bigger things in the world, but right now, I feel for those kids. This club was pretty special in a lot of ways. They’re good players and even better kids. … They deserved to keep playing and work toward their goals. But that’s obviously out of their hands, and there’s nobody you can point to and blame.”
To add to the anguish of a lost season, Crowder was one of the best offensive teams in the country last season. The Roughriders ranked first nationally in runs (270) and runs batted in (230), third in home runs (43) and slugging percentage (.626), fifth in triples (14), 14th in hits (249), 16th in on-base percentage (.453) and 17th in doubles (51) and batting average (.338).
Fortunately for Crowder, the NJCAA addressed some eligibility concerns via a press release in March, stating "no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation." After pushing fall sports to the spring in August, the NJCAA announced in October that "all sports season (fall, winter and spring) will not count towards student-athlete eligibility."
The Roughriders open their season against Vernon College at a neutral site at noon on Feb. 3.
Other spring sport schedules
Crowder's softball team opens its season with a doubleheader against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, starting at 1 p.m. on Feb. 20. The softball team compiled a 22-2 season last year under coach and athletic director John Sisemore.
Crowder's basketball team starts its regular season at Independence Community College at 6 on Jan. 13. Tina Wilson's Roughriders went 15-16 last season.
The Roughriders soccer team opens their season at home against Coffeyville Community College at 4 on March 23. The soccer team's led by Steven Harrison, who guided Crowder to a 13-4-2 season last fall.
