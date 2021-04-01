The Crowder College baseball team was 23-3 when the season was called off last year due to COVID-19.
As painful as that news was at the time, it was the Roughriders’ best start to a campaign in program history on record.
One year later, Crowder is back in a similar spot with essentially the same roster from last spring. The No. 6 Roughriders are 26-4 and are surging having won their last 18 games.
Does winning feel like a habit with this group?
“I’m not sure, but I think everything comes down to preparation for these guys,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “Winning is a byproduct of what we do on an everyday basis. They know how to win. They don't show panic. Winning is a habit, maybe one way to say it, but I think this group has the preparation in them to overcome situations when we don’t play particularly well. We are battle-tested because our early schedule was rough. It continues to be against good competition, but we are prepared by those situations. They definitely earned the right to keep this going, for sure.”
Crowder’s high-octane offense is once again among the best in the NJCAA, ranking 10th in runs (301), fifth in doubles (73), fourth in home runs (51), 17th in batting average (.347), 15th in on-base percentage (.464) and ninth in slugging (.637).
The Roughriders have eight hitters who are batting .329 or better. Leadoff hitter Logan Chambers, a Tennessee commit, tops the team in slugging (.826), doubles (16), home runs (10) and RBI (37), while Landrey Wilkerson is close behind with seven home runs and 31 RBI.
Peyton Holt, Josh Patrick, Rod Criss and Frankie Circello have slugged at least five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Jeffry Mercado and Gavin Glasgow are hitting over .400 and have produced 20 RBI in limited action.
“We are not one-dimensional, but at the same time, we are doing that top-to-bottom,” Lallemand said. “It’s an awfully tough lineup to navigate from an opposing pitcher's perspective. When you have that kind of power and you make a mistake, it can cost you three in a hurry. That’s what makes these guys dangerous.
“These guys have embodied winning at-bats with two strikes. They are not just a bunch of hacks that are trying to hit the long ball. There’s some really quality at-bats mixed in there. Hopefully, things keep rolling the way they are and everybody remains that selfless nature. This could be a special group.”
James Hicks (South Carolina commit), Kaleb Hill (Charleston Southern commit) and Dylan Carter (Arkansas commit) have fortified the rotation, while Conner Floyd, Jace Presley and closer Breven Yarbro have helped stabilize the bullpen.
Crowder has 16 games remaining on its schedule until the Region 16 Tournament. While Lallemand sees some areas that need improvement, he also said he’s proud of how his team is shaping up.
"Defensively, we have been up-and-down a little bit,” Lallemand said. “When you do that in May, your season can end abruptly. We need to make sure we don’t put ourselves behind the 8-ball and get in a situation where we don’t have to play comeback. I like where we are.
"There’s some humility. They are not floating on top of the world. They are showing up day-to-day. It’s a mature group, an older group. We have some very talented freshmen coming in here at the break, even in the fall. These guys have done a good job of mentoring, especially through early struggles with the SEC transfers and major conference transfers that came in, and struggled in junior college. The sophomores have brought them along. I’m very proud of the leadership. We have got a ways to go and there are things we can do better, but as long as we keep that growth mindset, we will be right where we need to be.”
