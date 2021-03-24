SEDALIA, Mo. — With a well-balanced scoring attack, the Crowder College women's basketball team defeated State Fair Community College 76-42 on Wednesday night.
The Roughriders (9-10, 7-6 Region 16) were led in double figures by Makayla White with a game-high 18 points. Jonisha Rolle and Payge Dahmer added 13 points, while Fiona Wilson had 12 and Lanae Johnson-Kleinpeter chipped in 10.
White also registered a double-double with 11 rebounds. Johnson-Kleinpeter dished out four assists.
Crowder jumped out to a 25-12 lead at the break and never looked back in the second half. The Roughriders outscored the Roadrunners 51-30 over the final two quarters.
Donnisia Harrison scored a team-high 11 points for State Fair. Eliyah Howard was close behind with 10.
Crowder hosts Mineral Area Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Roughriders will honor their six sophomores before the game.
