NEOSHO, Mo. — Kolton Reynolds went 4 for 5 and knocked in four runs Tuesday to power Crowder Junior College to a 12-3 baseball victory over visiting Connors State.
Josh Livingston went went 2 for 4 with two more RBIs for Crowder, which pushed its record to 27-9 and 10-1 in Region 16.
The Roughriders got an early boost with five runs in the first inning.
Rody Garcia went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Connors State, which had 14 hits compared to 13 for Crowder.
