NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College Roughriders clinched a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NJCAA Region 16 Sub-Regional baseball tournament with a 7-5 win over Three Rivers Community College on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Lallemand Family Field.
Roughrider Landon Grigg gave up a lead-off home run to Three Rivers' Peyton Nelson, but settled in and prevented further damage going into the bottom of the opening inning.
Crowder answered Nelson's long ball with two of its own in the bottom of the second. The first — a two-run shot by Josh Livingston — brought in Dayvin Johnson, who reached earlier on a walk. Tyler Favretto's solo home run put the Roughriders up 3-1 after the first frame.
After holding the Raiders scoreless in the second inning, Kolton Reynolds hit Crowder's third bomb of the game and gave the Roughriders a 4-1 lead going into the third inning.
Neither team managed a run in the fourth. Three Rivers' Dalton Rudd reached base on a two-out single, and advanced to second on a throwing error on an attempted pickoff at first base. He was stranded when Nolan Self fouled out to right field.
Joe Reid led off the Crowder half of the inning with a double to the warning track before Raiders starter Dawson Crawford loaded the bases with walks of Reynolds and Garrett Long. A third-straight walk plated Reid and Crowder was up 5-1. Two fly-ball outs by Livingston and Cole Kitchens stranded the remaining three Roughriders on base.
Three Rivers pulled within two runs with a two-run top of the fifth. After walks of Gavin Jansen and Nelson, both runners advanced a base on a passed ball. Brady Robertson grounded out to second base that plated Jansen. A Logan McIntyre groundball to shortstop scored Nelson and closed the gap to 5-3.
Crowder added another tally in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a one-out walk of Favretto, Joe Reid struck out. Houston King then hit a two-out single to right center that advanced Favretto to third. Favretto then scored on a passed ball to make it 6-3.
After loading the bases again on consecutive walks of Reynolds and Long in the bottom of the inning, the Roughriders again stranded three men when Johnson hit a hard liner to short. Crowder entered the sixth inning with a 6-3 edge.
"We lined out with the bases loaded and had a chance to separate ourselves a couple of times, but we hit the ball hard right at guys," Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand said. "Sometimes that's just the game and I'd rather get that misfortune out of the way this week instead of the postseason next week."
After a walk of Three Rivers' Trent Buchanan, reliever Rhett Richardson struck out Rudd on a full count and induced a 3-4-3 double play to end the top of the sixth.
After infield ground outs by Livingston and Kitchens, Joey Morton reached base with a walk. A Favretto single past the shortstop advanced Morton to second before Reid drew a walk to load the bases for Crowder. Morton gave Crowder a 7-3 lead, scoring from third on a passed ball before a King strikeout ended the inning with two left on.
Crowder's Seth Adams came in to close the game in the top of the inning and walked Jansen before giving up a Nelson single to right field. Both runners advanced on a botched pickoff attempt at first base. Robertson was thrown out trying to stretch out a double on a shot to the gap in left center, but not before driving in both runners to come within two runs at 7-5. A McIntyre groundout and a strikeout of Eli Marvin sealed the win for Crowder.
"We defended enough and made the pitches when we needed to," Lallemand said. "We just need to separate ourselves on the scoreboard a little better."
The Roughriders improved to 41-11 and logged their ninth straight win. Three Rivers fell to 26-24. Starter Grigg gave up three runs on three hits in five innings of work.
Crowder closes out its regular season with a doubleheader against St. Louis Community College Sunday with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. at Lallemand Family Field.
GAME 2
The Roughriders were led by Johnson in the nightcap as he went 3 for 5 and scored two runs as Crowder went on to sweep the pair and pick up win number 42 and handing Three Rivers its 25th loss on the season.
With one hit, Joey Morton drove in two runs for Crowder in the 7-6 comeback victory. Morton scored once himself. Reynolds finished 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in one run.
Three Rivers led 4-0 heading into the home half of the fourth. Crowder picked up two runs then to get a little closer. Both teams were held in check until the Roughriders struck for three runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead.
That small lead quickly vanished in the top of the 8th as Three Rivers added two more runs to regain its lead. But the Roughriders didn't take long to respond. In the bottom of the inning, two more runs would give the home team its lead back at 7-6.
Austin Jobe picked up the save with a perfect inning in the ninth. Jobe struck out one batter.
Joe Hackmann earned the win with three innings of work in relief of starter Brett Gastman. Hackmann allowed four hits, two runs — only one earned — and walked a batter.
The Roughriders got to Three Rivers reliever Kole Turner by scoring four runs on four hits in three innings. Three Rivers' pitching staff did rack up the strikeouts as starter Kailen Hamson fanned 12 would-be hitters and Turner added seven more. Payton Heinley recorded the final two outs and one was a strikeout.
