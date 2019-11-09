NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College took command early and rolled past Hesston 68-46 Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Roughrider Classic.
The Lady ‘Riders (3-1) grabbed a 20-8 lead during the first quarter and stretched its margin to 32-17 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.
Makayla White scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace Crowder, and two teammates just missed posting double-doubles. Jonisha Rolle had 10 points and nine boards, and Maia Wright filled her statistics line with nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocked shots.
Teri Leaf chipped in with 12 points for Crowder.
Crowder hits the road to play at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
