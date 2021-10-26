It has been a long time coming for Crowder College athletics.
In 2022-23, Crowder will expand from five sports to eight with the additions of women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf, the school announced on Monday.
“I actually was putting these additions together about a year and a half ago before COVID-19 hit,” Crowder athletics director John Sisemore said. “Of course after COVID, we had to put it on the back burner. To go ahead and follow through with it now, it’s a huge amount of excitement for us to move forward, grow Crowder and to grow our athletics program."
The school said it is making these additions in an effort to adapt to the changing needs of the students and the community.
“We are proposing these sports due to their low cost to start and maintain an additional engagement of approximately 57 students,” Crowder vice president of student affairs Tiffany Slinkard said in a release.
The programs also make Crowder a more competitive choice for student-athletes and those who wish to compete in different sports.
“It’s not only going to be a huge benefit for everybody, but just creating more community excitement,” Sisemore said. “It’s something that will create more of an atmosphere at our college. Progress is always exciting. We are happy to do it.”
The cross country and golf coaching positions will be part-time, while the women’s soccer coach will be a full-time position. The sports are set to compete on the same day which will require less travel expense, according to the release.
Sisemore said Crowder hasn’t posted the jobs yet as the school is in the process of putting together job descriptions.
“We’ll spend the next week or so putting together those and then post them as soon as possible,” he added.
Crowder, which competes in the NJCAA Division I, currently has programs in baseball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, softball and co-ed eSports.
“We are very fortunate,” Sisemore said. “We are one of the very few schools in our region and even the surrounding regions that is self-sufficient. We support ourselves through the money we bring in from additional student-athletes. We are in the positive each year by the extra amount of student athletes we bring in that do not scholarship.
"It pays for all of our operational budgets and scholarships. There are very few schools in our area that are able to do that. We are going to continue to do that, even with the new programs."
