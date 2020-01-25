NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College women’s basketball team trimmed an 11-point deficit to two by the end of the third quarter, but Jefferson College pulled away in the final period to claim a 71-64 win over the Lady Roughriders on Saturday at Crowder.
Jefferson jumped out to a 20-9 advantage in the first quarter before Crowder climbed back in the middle quarters to make it 48-46 by the start of the fourth. Jefferson went on to win the final quarter 23-18.
Crowder had two scorers in double figures in Fiona Wilson and Makayla White, who tallied 19 and 16 points, respectively. Wilson had a game-high four makes from 3-point range, while White led the team with nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
Thathianna Sysavanh and Maia Wright accounted for three assists apiece for Crowder.
Crowder (12-10, 1-3 Region 16) plays host to Moberly at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
