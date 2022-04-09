KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wins keep stacking up.
Crowder College's baseball team defeated Metropolitan Community College by scores of 17-2 and 9-1 to complete the four-game sweep on Saturday afternoon at Kansas City's Urban Youth Academy.
Now on a nine-game win streak, No. 6 Crowder improved to 35-8 and 19-1 in Region 16 play.
Crowder 17, Metropolitan 2
The Roughriders were kept off the scoreboard through the first four innings of play.
Until the fifth inning happened.
Crowder plated six runs and exploded for 11 runs in the sixth en route to the lopsided victory.
The Roughriders tallied 15 hits, eight of which for extra-bases. Gavin Glasgow led the way with a 3 for 5 performance with a home run and five RBI, while Houston King went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and four driven in.
Joe Reid finished with two hits and three RBI, while Josh Patrick drove in two off a pair of hits. He also homered in the contest.
Chaz Poppy added two more hits and produced two RBI.
Starter Cody Adcock was solid for Crowder. He registered six strikeouts and scattered two runs (only one earned) on three hits through six innings of work.
Crowder 9, Metropolitan 1
The Roughriders' offense generated runs early and often in the finale, scoring in the first five innings en route to the win.
Crowder tallied 13 hits, including seven of the extra-base variety. Peyton Holt spearheaded the offensive attack, going 3 for 4 with a double and three runs driven in.
Patrick amassed three hits, including two for doubles. He drove in two runs on the day.
King also collected a pair of doubles and recorded an RBI, while Reid went 2 for 2 with a solo home run.
A LSU signee, Jacob Misiorowski picked up six strikeouts and allowed one run on four hits through 4 1/3 innings of work. Aurora product Gabe Singer fanned two batters over a clean 1 2/3 innings.
Conner Floyd finished it off with a scoreless seventh for Crowder. He notched two punchouts.
Crowder plays Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
