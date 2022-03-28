SEDALIA, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team keeps on rolling.
Crowder completed the four-game sweep of State Fair Community College by scores of 9-1 and 14-1 on Monday afternoon in Sedalia.
The sixth-ranked Roughriders, winners of 10 straight, upped their overall record to 26-7 and 11-1 in Region 16 play.
Game one saw Crowder total 12 hits, led by Houston King, Peyton Holt, Jackson Cobb and Clayton Gray with two apiece.
King, Holt and Cobb drove in two runs each, while designated hitter Frankie Circello slugged a two-run home run.
Starter Jake Wilson moved to 5-0 after allowing one run on four hits in six strong innings of work. He struck out six batters and walked just one.
Aurora product Gage Singer finished it off with a scoreless seventh.
In game two, the Roughriders offense came alive again. Crowder amassed 15 hits in the contest.
King, a Kentucky transfer, had another big game with a 4 for 6 performance. The leadoff hitter finished a triple shy of the cycle while amassing four RBI.
Holt drove in three runs off a pair of hits, while first baseman Josh Patrick went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Gray added two knocks with an RBI, while Joe Reid had a hit and two runs driven in.
Maddox Thornton went the distance in his start for the Roughriders. He fanned seven batters and scattered one run on two hits.
Crowder plays at Connors State College at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Warner, Oklahoma.
