The Roughriders fell behind 1-0 early on but would go on to score in all but three innings in which they came to the plate as Crowder College topped St. Charles 13-2 in the Region 16 championship on Saturday night at Warren Turner Field at Missouri Southern State University.
Crowder scored two in the bottom of the second when it took its first lead of the game. Four more runs crossed the plate in the third, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth. Its final run came in the eighth.
"Man, it's real exciting," Crowder infielder Josh Livingston said. "We've been waiting all year. We knew it was coming, and we came out hot on Thursday and then finished the deal nice and easy."
This was win No. 50 for Crowder and its 18th in a row. The team is 34-2 in its last 36 games.
"It's been unbelievable to watch these kids grow," Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand said. "We started 16-9 and ended up 50-11. That'll tell the story right there.
"They come to the ballpark every day hungry. They're talented as all get out."
The talent was recognized after the game with Livingston earning Region 16 Player of the Year. Tyler Favretto picked up first-team honors. Multiple players were named to the second team as well.
"They're obviously fantastic players and that's why we're here," Lallemand said. "Some of them will be up for all-American as well."
The Roughriders are getting it done both offensively and defensively during this 18-game streak as they're outscoring opponents by approximately six runs per game. They're scoring a little more than 10 runs per contest and holding opponents to about four runs.
Livingston said this week was the same thing they've been doing all year. Postseason didn't change anything about the Roughriders' approach. They didn't incorporate anything new, just kept playing their brand of baseball.
"Hopefully that continues next weekend," Lallemand said. "I don't think we've seen the last of this team if we show up like we did this week."
Next week will be the district tournament for Crowder. Coach Lallemand mentioned getting a good scouting report for some of the teams but still needing to see some specifics from his guys to continue their level of play.
"We're going to have to get out of the gates with starting pitching as always," Lallemand added. "That's the No. 1 thing. If we can be the tough outs that we are right now with the power we have at the plate, we're going to be tough."
He also feels like the pitching staff was managed well this week and that his guys will be well-rested and ready to go in the district tournament.
The Roughriders will be hosting the tournament in Neosho. Details haven't been released yet.
"We're going to be familiar with some of the Oklahoma teams," Livingston said. "We've got Delgado coming in; we're not really familiar with them. It's about getting a feel, getting confidence against the guys we're going to play and then hopefully coming out on top."
Livingston also credits coach Lallemand for the team's success. He says sometimes in the middle of the year you feel like you're hearing the same things over and over again. But once the end of the season gets there, the players understand why Lallemand says the things he does to keep his team prepared.
GAME STATS
Kolton Reynolds sparked the offense with a 3-for-4 showing at the plate with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored. Houston King was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. King scored twice. Dayvin Johnson finished 2 for 5, drove in a run and scored once.
Joey Morton and Joe Reid hit one home run apiece. Favretto had a bit of an unusual day at the plate. He was 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored three times after being on base four times. He drew two walks and was hit by a pitch to add to his double.
Brett Gastman got the start and went 5 1/3 innings allowing two runs, one earned, and striking out five batters. Gastman surrendered eight hits and a walk. The lone earned run came on a solo home run by St. Charles' Ethan Edinger.
Joe Hackmann pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and was near perfect. The reliever allowed one hit and struck out five batters to prevent any comeback attempt from the Cougars.
