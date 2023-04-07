ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Crowder Junior College swept a baseball doubleheader Friday against host St. Charles Community College.
The Roughriders won the opening game 7-5 in seven innings and had to rally to win the nine-inning nightcap 4-1.
In the first game, Crowder outhit St. Charles 7-3 with Ethan Fender going 3 for 4 and driving in two runs.
Crowder, leading 4-1 after three innings, scored a run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to preserve the win.
In the finale, the Roughriders trailed the entire game until the top of the ninth inning when they pushed across four runs to get the decision.
Crowder held an 8-3 edge in hitting.
Dayvin Johnson went 1 for 3 to drive in two runs, while Cole Kitchens went 4 for 5 to lead the Roughriders, who hiked their record to 29-9 and 12-1 in Region 16.
The two teams return to the St. Charles field again Saturday for another twinbill beginning at noon.
