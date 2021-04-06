NEOSHO, Mo. — Fiona Wilson and Jonisha Rolle combined for 44 points, and Crowder rode a big second quarter to a 67-55 victory over State Fair on Tuesday night in an NJCAA Region 16 playoff opener at Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
Coach Tina Wilson's Lady Roughriders (10-12) advance to the semifinals and will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moberly. The Greyhounds beat Crowder twice during the regular season 78-66 on the road and 90-40 at home.
The ’Riders trailed 14-13 after the first quarter but dominated the second stanza, outscoring the Roadrunners 24-4 to claim a 37-13 halftime advantage.
Rolle and Wilson tallied 22 points apiece to share game scoring honors. Makayla White contributed 12 points for Crowder, which posted its third victory over State Fair this season.
Donnisia Harrison netted 12 points and Ty'Raven Linwood had 11 for the Roadrunners (1-18).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.