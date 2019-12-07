POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Jonisha Rolle’s 17 points and 12 rebounds led Crowder past State Fair 92-62 on Friday night in the first day of the NJCAA Region 16 Showdown, hosted by Three Rivers.
The Lady ‘Riders (7-5) led 24-13 after the first quarter and increased their advantage to 43-24 at halftime and 67-43 after three quarters.
Crowder’s balanced attack saw four more players reach double figures — Makayla White with 12, Gabby Adams and Teri Leaf with 11 apiece and Ashley Reichert with 10.
White also blocked five shots, Maia Wright grabbed 10 rebounds, and Nathalia Silva had six assists and three steals.
Crowder has two more games in the showdown, facing Moberly at 3 p.m. today and Mineral Area at 1 p.m. Sunday to complete the 2019 portion of the schedule.
