NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College tipped off the 2020 portion of its women’s basketball season in a big way.
The Lady ‘Riders knocked off undefeated and No. 20-ranked Redlands Community College 64-57 on Thursday night in Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
Crowder (9-6) outscored Redlands 18-13 in the third quarter to expand a two-point halftime lead to 46-39 entering the fourth quarter, and both teams tallied 18 points during the final 10 minutes.
Crowder avenged a 63-61 loss at Redlands on Nov. 26, 2019, in El Reno, Oklahoma, and it held the Lady Cougars (13-1) to a season low in points, 17 below their season average.
Fiona Wilson scored 17 points to lead three Lady ‘Riders in double figures, and Maria Wright and Teri Leaf contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively. Wilson made three of Crowder’s five 3-point goals, and Leaf hit the other two.
Reneya Hopkins captured game scoring honors with 20 points for Redlands, and Kiara Lovings added 11. Hopkins and Lovings accounted for the Cougars’ two treys.
Crowder returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Community College.
