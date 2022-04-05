FORT SCOTT, Kan. — After Fort Scott jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, Crowder College responded with 10 unanswered runs to claim a 10-2 triumph on Tuesday afternoon at LaRoche Baseball Complex.
Crowder is now 31-8 overall on the season and upped its win streak to five games.
The Roughriders tallied a whopping 15 hits in the contest. Houston King, Peyton Holt and Gavin Glasgow notched three-hit performances apiece with the trio combining for four RBI.
Joe Reid collected two hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Jackson Cobb slugged a two-run home run. Josh Patrick produced two RBI and finished with one hit.
Crowder’s pitching was superb. Starter Josh Albat struck out three over two scoreless frames, while Thomas McNabb allowed two unearned runs in 1/3 of an inning of relief.
Riely Hunsaker picked up the victory after working 3 2/3 shutout frames. He fanned three batters.
Aiden Smith, Gage Singer and Conner Floyd finished off the game with three zeros in the seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Crowder returns home to play Metropolitan on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.