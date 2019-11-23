SEDALIA, Mo. — Crowder got a little breathing room in the third quarter after a one-point halftime lead to defeat Jefferson 71-61 Friday in the Region 16 Showcase at State Fair Community College.
The Lady Riders, who led 31-30 at intermission, outscored Jefferson 20-14 in the third period to expand the lead.
Teri Leaf led Crowder (6-3) with 23 points. Others scoring in double figures for the Lady Riders were Makayla White with 16 and Gabby Adams with 11.
Leaf and White each had six rebounds.
Crowder plays Three Rivers at 1 p.m. today.
