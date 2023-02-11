OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County Community College swept a baseball doubleheader Saturday from visiting Crowder, winning the opener 3-0 and 9-8 in the finale.

In the first game, Luc Fladda pitched a no-hitter through the first six innings with reliever Maddox Burkitt giving up Crowder’s one hit in the seventh.

In the second game, the Roughriders outhit Johnson County 9-8 but committed four errors. Crowder led 7-6 going into the bottom of the eighth inning when Johnson County scored three runs.

Cole Kitchens led Crowder (4-2) at the plate, going 3 for 3, while teammate Tyler Favretto went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Ryan Callahan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Johnson County.

