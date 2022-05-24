Crowder College's baseball team will open up the NJCAA Division I World Series as a fifth seed.
Fresh off capturing the South Central District title, the Roughriders (53-11) will meet sixth-seeded Central Arizona on Sunday in Grand Junction, Colorado. First pitch is set for noon CT.
Walters State received the top seed and will face Harford, while fourth-seeded Central Florida will meet seventh-seeded Cowley. Second-seeded Wabash Valley will clash with ninth-seeded Snead State and third-seeded McLennan will play eighth-seeded San Jacinto North.
Crowder held a send-off for its team on Tuesday morning at the Farber Building on campus in Neosho. The Roughriders will compete in the World Series from May 28 through June 4.
VanWey makes Pioneer debut
Former Missouri Southern and Webb City pitching standout Logan VanWey didn't have to wait long to make an impact in the professional ranks.
The power righty tossed three scoreless frames in his Pioneer League debut on Monday. He struck out six batters and walked one.
This year, VanWey was a unanimous first-team All-MIAA selection for MSSU after going 7-3 with a 3.47 ERA. He struck out 123 batters, while walking just 25 and limited hitters to a .199 batting average.
VanWey signed with the Glacier Range Riders earlier this month. The Pioneer League is a professional partner of the MLB and the league includes teams in Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado.
The Range Riders are based out of Kalispell, Montana.
MSSU to host youth basketball camps
MSSU will host a Future Lions and Skills Camp this summer at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Future Lions Camp will start at 9 a.m. and run until noon from June 13-16 for grades K-8. Cost will be $100.
The Lions' Skills Camp has two sessions for grades K-8. The first session runs from July 11-12, while the second session is from July 18-19.
Both camps run from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost will be $85 for both.
For more information, contact MSSU head coach Sam McMahon: mcmahon-s@mssu.edu. Register at MSSULionsCamps.com.
Rod Smith Classic makes its return
The annual Rod Smith Classic will take place from July 21-22 at Eagle Creek Golf Course near Downstream Casino Resort.
Cost is $100 for hole sponsor, $175 for individual golfer and $600 for team.
To register, visit: MSSULions.com/SouthernFest.
MSSU golfers named to academic honor roll
The MIAA announced its academic awards and the MSSU program had 12 different players honored by the league.
On the men's side, those representing the Lions' included Ben Epperly (3.07, finance), Logan Greer (3.30, marketing), Josh Hamnett (3.18, business), Ben Marckmann (3.28, business), Tradgon McCrae (3.52, education), Fletcher McSpadden (3.66, marketing) and Grant Sikes (3.56, marketing).
MSSU's women's golfers included Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro (3.36, international business), Kenzie Kirkhart (3.45, business), Maggie Moore (3.93, kinesilogy), Madison Saenz (3.73, biology) and Julianna Washka (4.00, international political affairs).
