NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team certainly brought the lumber to the yard.
Ranked No. 9 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, the Roughriders totaled 18 hits and routed Neosho County Community College 11-1 on a much-warmer Tuesday afternoon at Lallemand Family Field.
Crowder, improving to 10-4 on the season, is now on a four-game winning streak.
The Roughriders got their scoring started with one run in the bottom of the third inning. Crowder followed with four runs in the fourth and tacked on a combined three more runs in the fifth and six innings to take a 8-1 advantage.
With more three runs in the eighth, the Roughriders enforced the run-rule.
Coming off an All-American season, cleanup hitter Landrey Wilkerson finished a triple shy of the cycle as he went 5 for 5 with two singles, two doubles, one home run and three RBI to pace Crowder’s offense.
Clayton Gray was also a triple away from hitting for the cycle. He finished 3 for 6 with two runs driven in, while Garrett Long added a pair of singles and three RBI.
Chaz Poppy and Frankie Circello also notched multi-hit performances for the Roughriders.
As dominant as Crowder’s offense was, the Roughriders pitching staff was overwhelming.
Starter Brett Gastman punched out five batters over two one-hit frames. Aurora product Gage Singer tossed two scoreless innings in relief, while Aiden Smith fanned six batters over two innings of one-run ball.
Reed Metz struck out two batters in a scoreless inning in relief, while Jace Presley punched out the side in the eighth.
Crowder hosts Fort Scott Community College at 2 p.m. Thursday.
