Domino after domino fell in July across all college sports.
The National Junior College Athletic Association was among the first to officially announce it will move all fall and winter sports to the spring semester on July 13.
For Crowder College, that delays the start of its softball and soccer seasons this fall. The Roughriders lone winter sport team, women’s basketball, will begin in January and finish in April.
Despite the delayed starts, Crowder’s athletics director John Sisemore said he is anticipating complete spring seasons for all sports.
“Without athletics and these kids being able to participate in doing things they love, their life has pretty much been in a
whirlwind,” Sisemore said. “They don’t know what to do. We hope to get all these kids back to some type of normalcy at some point.”
While his men’s soccer team has finally been cleared to practice, Roughriders coach Steven Harrison said he spent the last six months with “kind of nothing to do” because all the players went home.
Harrison said the team went into this summer with the plan to play in August before the NJCAA’s announcement last month.
“We kept on them academically,” Harrison said. “We met with them over Zoom. We were just trying to keep them informed as much as we knew.”
Crowder has permitted the soccer team to have three scrimmages this fall, which will be played at the end of September and October. Harrison said he will then start focusing on his team’s style of play once games get closer.
Sisemore said every Crowder team is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, which includes social distancing and wearing a mask when not participating in heavy-breathing exercises.
￼“We do daily testing and screening,” Sisemore said. “Every single day we screen every athlete through the COVID screening measurements from the CDC guidelines, the school guidelines and the county. On top of that, we also temperature check all of our student-athletes on a daily basis.”
If somebody is showing symptoms or has a temperature, Harrison said that the athlete will be held out of practice and immediately sent to a trainer.
“So far, we haven’t had anything. and hopefully it keeps up that way,” Harrison said.
As for the possibility of attendance at spring games, Sisemore said that question will be answered down the road. The NJCAA has recommendations — one, maybe two family members per student athlete — but it wants to see how the virus plays out over the next few months.
“They are recommending we keep our attendance down if we cannot social distance at our venues,” Sisemore said. “The outdoor sports are a little more conducive to having more folks because we can spread them out and keep them six feet apart.
“The indoor sports like basketball are a little harder depending on the venues you have and keeping people apart.”
Another question that can be raised is traveling to different states. Sisemore said nothing has been set in stone, but one possibility is if they take vans -- only one individual is allowed per seat. If a team takes a bus, the NJCAA is asking for schools to tell their athletes to skip seats.
“Unfortunately in the NJCAA, all the schools in our region are like us,” Sisemore said. “We don’t have tons of money, so that means we can’t have bus transportation. What we are going to have to do is go through strict guidelines and protocols. We then have to sign off on those guidelines and protocols before we arrive at the schools to make sure they are safe, too.”
Harrison said he’s preached to his team to stay patient as he remains hopeful there will be soccer in the fall.
“We are making the best of it and trying to keep the kids engaged over the fall,” Harrison said. “The scrimmages are very important. At least we can do something other than practice for almost four months before our next semester.”
