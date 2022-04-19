NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College’s baseball team saw its 14-game win streak come to an end as it fell 6-5 to Connors State on Tuesday at Lallemand Family Field.
The Roughriders fall to 40-9 on the season.
Connors jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before adding one more in the fourth inning. Then in the bottom half of the inning, the Roughriders plated three to knot the score at 3-3.
The Cowboys answered right back with two tallies in the fifth to build a two-run advantage. Connors picked up a big insurance run in the eighth to take a 6-4 lead.
Crowder got one back in the eighth, but could not climb out of the hole in the end.
The Cowboys totaled nine hits in the contest. Roddy Garcia went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs driven in, while Reed Willbanks had two knocks and one RBI.
Tyson Fourkiller amassed two RBI and had one hit.
Starter Luke Rolland got the win after allowing three runs on two hits through five innings of work. He struck out four batters and issued five free passes, while Jeff Liddell, Alexis Garcia, Luke Davenport and Griffin Almond tossed the final four innings.
The quartet scattered two runs on four hits during that span.
Crowder totaled six hits. Houston King went 2 for 4 with a triple and one RBI, while Jackson Cobb also tripled and drove in two.
Josh Albat, who got the start, went three innings and allowed two runs on two hits. Zach Voss surrendered three runs (one earned) on one hit in 1 2/3 innings of work in relief and took the loss.
Josh Barnhouse, Reed Metz, Jace Presley and Conner Floyd were also used by the Roughriders. The four allowed a combined one run on four hits over the final 4 1/3 innings while racking up five strikeouts.
Crowder returns to Region 16 action as it hosts Jefferson College for a twinbill on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.