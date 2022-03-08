NEOSHO, Mo. — The Indian Hills baseball team was buoyed by strong pitching to earn a 7-1 victory over Crowder College on Tuesday afternoon at Lallemand Family Field.
Crowder dropped to 14-6 on the season.
Juergen Zwitzer set the tone early for Indian Hills, tossing four innings of one-run ball. He struck out four batters and walked just two.
Dade Hensley, Arturo Rodriguez and Douglas Rojas combined to throw five scoreless innings in relief.
The Roughriders' were held to just five hits in the contest. Indian Hills grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third and fourth innings before Crowder answered with a tally in the bottom of the fifth.
Indian Hills pulled away by totaling five runs in the eighth and ninth innings.
Gerardo Villarreal finished 3 for 4 to pace Indian Hills' 12-hit attack. Tucker Ebest and Thomas Emerich drove in two runs apiece while collecting hits each.
Crowder's lone source of offense came via Josh Livingston, who hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Riley Hunsaker took the loss for the Roughriders. He allowed two runs on five hits through four innings of work, while Ethan Voss worked two scoreless frames in relief.
Maddox Thorton surrendered two runs on five hits in two innings. Conner Floyd coughed up three runs in one inning.
Crowder plays at Mineral Area College at 6 p.m. Thursday.
