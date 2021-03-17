HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Jefferson College women's basketball team strung together 20-point outputs in the final three frames to pull away from Crowder College 86-70 on Wednesday night.
The Vikings jumped out to a 14-9 started, a lead that swelled to 36-27 at the break. Jefferson outscored the Roughriders 27-19 in the third quarter to build separation.
Myisha Malone scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Vikings, while Laila McNeal and Sara Carvajal chipped in 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Crowder (8-9, 6-5 Region 16) was paced by Makayla White with 17 points. Payge Dahmer, who hit three triples, scored 16 points while Fiona Wilson had 13.
The Roughriders host No. 14 Moberly at 2 p.m. Saturday.
