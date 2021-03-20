NEOSHO, Mo. — The No. 14 Moberly women’s basketball team lived up to its billing on Saturday.
Deadlocked at 12 after one, the Greyhounds pulled away with a 69-45 burst over the final three frames to earn a 81-57 victory over Crowder College at Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
NJ Weems paced Moberly in scoring with 22 points while Ambranette Storr had 14. Bi’Anna Pettis chipped in 10 points.
For Crowder (8-10, 6-6 Region 16), Fiona Wilson led the way with 18 points. Jonisha Rolle and Makayla White added 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Crowder plays at State Fair Community College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
