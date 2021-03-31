POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Three Rivers women’s basketball team rode a fast start to a 78-51 victory over Crowder College on Wednesday night.
Three Rivers led 12-9 after one quarter and 36-23 at the break. Three Rivers pulled away with a 23-11 output in the third quarter.
Led by three players in double figures, Chaylea Mosby scored a team-high 21 points to pace Three Rivers. Hya Haywood had 12 points while Jamiyah Thomas had 10.
Fiona Wilson scored a game-high 25 points for Crowder (9-12, 7-8 Region 16).
The Roughriders play host to State Fair at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the NJCAA Region 16 Tournament.
