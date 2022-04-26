Crowder College’s baseball team capped another phenomenal regular season on a high note.
Ranked No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, the Roughriders dominated in all phases en route to a 12-0 triumph over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Tuesday at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
Crowder heads into postseason play with a 45-9 overall record. The Roughriders will open up sub-regional play next as the dates and games are to be announced.
Crowder scored early and often, plating six runs across in the second and pulled away with three more runs in the fourth.
The Roughriders added one run in the fifth and sprinkled in two more in the sixth to complete the run-rule.
Crowder amassed 10 hits (six of the extra-base variety). Kenny DiClemente and Josh Patrick doubled and homered en route to four-RBI performances, while Landrey Wilkerson homered and had two RBI.
Leadoff hitter Houston King went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.
The Roughriders’ pitching staff was brilliant. Thomas McNabb and Gage Singer each worked two shutout innings, while Zach Voss, Josh Albat and Reed Metz threw up scoreless frames apiece in relief as well.
The group finished with six strikeouts and limited NEO to only one hit.
