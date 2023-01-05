El RENO, Okla. — Crowder College’s women’s basketball team surged ahead at halftime and held on the second half to edge Redlands Community College 61-59 Tuesday.
The Roughriders took a 35-21 lead at intermission but were outscored 18-16 in the third period and 20-10 in the fourth quarter.
Skyeler Layman netted 17 points, Jaelin Glass 14 and Paige Bauer 13 to lead the winner.
Crowder (8-9, 1-4 Region 16) will host Allen Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.