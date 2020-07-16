NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College’s athletic programs made academic history this past school year.
The Roughriders’ four teams have been recognized as Academic Teams of the Year by the NJCAA, and 30 players have been named academic All-Americans.
Each year the NJCAA honors teams with at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average. This year Crowder’s women’s basketball team compiled a 3.36 GPA, the softball team 3.26, the baseball team at 3.13 and the soccer team at 3.08. This is the first time that all of Crowder’s teams have been recognized in the same year.
For individual All-American laurels, the NJCAA’s guidelines are a 4.0 GPA for first team, 3.80-3.99 for second team and 3.60-3.79 for third team.
Among Crowder’s 30 honorees, four earned first-team All-America recognition — basketball player Emanuela Almeida, softball player Annagrace Ferrell and soccer players Gabriel Amorim and Thomas Horton.
Eleven Roughriders are on the second team — baseball players Cameron McClure, Collin Broughman, Kenneth Diclemente, Logan Chambers and Logan Easterling; soccer players Jacob Fallaize and Santiago Sanchez; and softball players Courtney Storey, Mylie Hughes, Rose Mwaro and Sophia Hollingsworth.
Crowder has 15 third-team All-Americans — Gage Singer, Anthony Marcano, Joshua Patrick, Roderick Criss II, Samuel Shaffer and Sebastian Rojas in baseball; Fiona Wilson, Gabrielle Adams, Jonisha Rolle, Kourtney Shipley, Nathalia Silva and Ashley Reichert in basketball; Maggie Robbins and Shandria Jackson in softball; and Sebastian Smeed in soccer.
“We strive to recruit athletes who will perform on the field and in the classroom,” athletics director and softball coach John Sisemore said in a release. “These student-athletes have proven themselves to be academically outstanding, and we are proud of their accomplishments.”
