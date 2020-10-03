NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College on Saturday named its baseball field in honor of longtime coach Travis Lallemand.
After a barbecue held by the alumni association, Lallemand, his family, the baseball and softball teams, and many others gathered on what is now Lallemand Family Field.
Crowder President Glenn Coltharp commended Lallemand on his ability to not only teach but to change lives.
Victor Plaz, a second-year player, said, “This program was nothing, literally, before he came into it and made it his own. He struggled at first to make it the way it is right now, and now it’s a top-10 JUCO for baseball every year.”
Lallemand thanked the teams for preparing the field and introduced his family, then recognized former players, assistant coaches, the athletic department and the college administration. When he had finished, the baseball team played a scrimmage game.
Lallemand started as an assistant coach at Crowder in 2002 and has been the head coach for 16 years. He said that when he first moved into the dorms in 2002, his father told him he thought this was where Lallemand would find himself. And he said, “To this day, I can’t agree with him more.”
In his time as head coach, Lallemand has led the baseball team to five regional championships and has taken the team twice to the Junior College World Series. He’s been named the Region 16 Coach of the Year five times.
Lallemand said the success is not his alone.
“It’s just something I know the players created in their play on the field,” he said, “and the way they do things in the classroom. It has been under my leadership as the head coach, but at the same time, it’s the kids’ choice in what they’re doing. And we have a high-character group of guys.”
Plaz said, “When it’s time to be a coach, he’s a coach. And when it’s time to fool around and stuff, he will with us.”
After the scrimmage, many team members greeted their families who had come to watch them play. Many in Lallemand’s family also were there celebrating with him. Lallemand said that he tried to make the ceremony into a parents day for the team.
“With food before the game, just a little festivities going on on campus ... I just thought it’d be a good opportunity to get people out here on campus and start that next level of support for the program.”
Lallemand says family is a big part of baseball. In his speech, he insisted that the Lallemand Family Field was not just a nod to his blood relatives.
“Lallemand Family Field is not just about the family. It’s about the kids that play on the field every day. It means those kids are family," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.