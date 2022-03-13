PARK HILLS, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team hit the ground running in Region 16 play.
Crowder swept a doubleheader by scores of 8-3 and 10-7 over Mineral Area Sunday afternoon on the road.
The Roughriders record moves to 16-6 and an unblemished 2-0 in Region 16.
Game one saw Crowder's bats generate 11 hits, five of which were extra-base hits, in the five-run triumph.
At the top of the order, Houston King, Josh Patrick, Peyton Holt and Landrey Wilkerson notched two-hit performances apiece. Patrick, the 2-hole hitter, doubled and tripled while tallying three RBI on the day.
Wilkerson singled twice and finished with three runs driven in, while King doubled and singled for two RBI. Holt doubled, singled and scored a run for the Roughriders.
Clayton Gray also tallied two hits for Crowder, scoring two runs.
On the mound, Jake Wilson allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five over four strong innings of work. The righthander moved to 3-0 on the young season.
Aurora product Gage Singer fanned three batters over three innings of one-run baseball in relief. His only blemish was a solo home run he gave up to Mineral Area in the bottom of the seventh.
In game two, Crowder jumped on Mineral Area with nine of its 10 runs in the first five innings. The Roughriders only needed six hits to generate that much offense.
Holt, a third baseman, amassed three RBI off a 2 for 4 day at the dish. Kenny DiClemente didn't collect a hit but drove in three runs, while Wilkerson belted a two-run shot for his third home run of the season.
Catcher Chaz Poppy also launched a solo home run and came around to score twice.
Starter Cody Adcock was impressive for Crowder, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. He limited Mineral Area to three hits and worked around six walks with four strikeouts.
Adcock picked up his first victory on the season for the Roughriders.
In relief, Josh Barnhouse and Conner Floyd tossed the final two innings for Crowder.
The Roughriders conclude play against Mineral Area with another twinbill starting at noon Monday.
