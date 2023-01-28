NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College women’s basketball team failed to let a 32-23 halftime deficit on Saturday get it down.
Crowder took control with a 13-6 advantage in the third quarter and 24-19 edge in the fourth to nudge State Fair Community College 60-57.
Jaelin Glass led the way for the Lady Roughriders with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Claire Affolter added 12 and Jaydee Duda 10 to the winning cause.
Crowder (10-12, 2-5 Region 16) will host Three Rivers at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
