NEOSHO, Mo. — Several Crowder College baseball players and the coach earned All-Region 16 honors.
Josh Livingston received the most votes, and was named Region 16 Player of the Year; coach Travis Lallemand was named Region 16 Coach of the Year.
First-team players are:
Livingston, infielder
Kolton Reynolds, outfielder
Dayvin Johnson, outfielder
Joe Reid, DH
Ashton Branson, pitcher
Second-team players are:
Joey Morton, infielder
Tyler Favretto, catcher
The Roughriders beat St. Charles 13-2 in the Region 16 championship on Saturday at Warren Turner Field at Missouri Southern State University.
They will host the South Central District tournament at Lallemand Family Field in Neosho May 19-21. The three-team tournament will feature Crowder, Region 16 winner; Seminole State, of Oklahoma, Region 2 winner; and Delgado Community College, of Louisiana, Region 23 winner.
This is a double-elimination tournament.
The opening game will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, Seminole State vs. Delgado.
Crowder's first game will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 19, against Delgado.
That will be followed at 6 p.m. when Crowder plays Seminole State.
Games continue at 3 p.m. Saturday
If the 2-0 team wins, it is the champion and continues to the NJCAA Division I JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. If needed, games resume at noon Sunday.
Admission is $10 for unlimited entry and $7 general admission.
