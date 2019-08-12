Former Crowder College Roughrider and Joplin Outlaw Freilin Cabrera has signed with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent.
An infielder from the Dominican Republic, Cabrera spent this past summer with the Joplin Outlaws, where he hit .400 with 32 hits, 25 RBI, 14 runs scored and nine doubles in 19 games.
Cabera earned NJCAA all-American honors after his sophomore season at Crowder, playing a key role as Travis Lallemand’s Roughriders earned a Region 16 title. Cabrera hit .396 with 89 hits, 75 RBI, 69 runs scored and 12 home runs. As a freshman, Cabrera hit .414 with 71 runs scored and 61 RBI.
