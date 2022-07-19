Another day, another drafted player from Crowder College's baseball pipeline.
James Hicks, who pitched at Crowder from 2020-21, was selected 437th overall in the 15th round by the Baltimore Orioles on the final day of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Tuesday.
Hicks transferred to Division I South Carolina and pitched in a pair of games for the Gamecocks before an injury ended his 2022 season.
He struck out five in 4 1/3 innings of work against UNC Greensboro on Feb. 19 and had a pair of strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings against George Washington on Feb. 26.
At Crowder, Hicks was a first team All-Region and All-District selection in 2021 and was 11-3 with a 4.28 ERA along with 89 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
Hicks, the team's ace, helped the Roughriders post a 55-8 record that finished third at the NJCAA World Series two years ago.
PSU'S MCGOWAN NABBED
McGowan became Pittsburg State's ninth baseball player in school history selected in the draft. The senior first baseman was picked in the 17th round by the Houston Astros organization.
McGowan wrapped up his senior season by earning NCAA Division II All-America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA). He also was named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Division II Gold Glove Team.
The Blue Springs, Mo., native batted a team-leading .399 with 61 runs scored, 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 79 RBI while starting all 52 games played for the Gorillas in 2022.
McGowan posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage during the 2022 season, making no errors in 385 total chances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.