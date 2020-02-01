NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder women’s basketball team built a 73-60 lead after three quarters before outscoring National Park 23-9 in the final stanza on the way to a 96-69 win on Saturday.
The Lady Riders (13-11, 1-4 Region 16) took a three-point lead into the second quarter before ballooning the cushion to 58-37 by the intermission.
Ashley Reichert led Crowder with 21 points, while Maia Wright and Fiona Wilson each scored 20. Gabby Adams finished with 11, and Makayla White scored 10 to give Crowder five players in double figures. Wright added eight rebounds, while Wilson finished with three steals.
Crowder hosts North Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
