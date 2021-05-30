With its NJCAA World Series life on the line, the top-seeded Crowder baseball team pulled through in a big way.
The Roughriders plated six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning en route to a 9-8 comeback victory over 7-seed Florence-Darlington in an elimination game on Sunday at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The triumph advanced Crowder (53-7) to another elimination game to take on either 2-seed Walters State or 8-seed Miami Dade at 3 p.m. Monday.
The Stingers (46-8) led 6-3 before Crowder posted its 6-spot in the eighth on five hits.
A leadoff home run by Landrey Wilkerson and an RBI single to center field by Clayton Gray trimmed the Florence-Darlington lead to one run. and after a pitching change by the Stingers, Logan Chambers gave Crowder its first lead, 9-6, on a grand slam to left field.
Florence-Darlington wouldn’t go down without a fight, however. With two outs and two runner on in the top of the ninth, JT Marr scored on a wild pitch that turned into a throwing error to second. Then Scott McDonough made it a 9-8 ballgame with an RBI single to right field.
Conner Floyd ultimately worked the Roughriders out of the jam with a game-ending strikeout. The reliever picked up the win after limiting the Stingers to three earned runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Kaleb Hill started for Crowder and allowed three earned runs and five hits while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings of work.
The Crowder win came in spite of a shaky performance in the field. The Roughriders committed seven errors, with two resulting in unearned runs.
At the plate, Crowder tallied 11 hits and was led by Wilkerson and Gray, who both went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Wilkerson had a pair of home runs while Gray had a double. Jeffry Mercado and Chaz Poppy logged two singles apiece in four plate appearances.
Florence-Darlington drew first blood with a three-run first that was fueled by an RBI triple by Gary Lora and an RBI single by McDonough. The third run in the frame came in result of a Crowder error.
The Roughriders got on the scoreboard in the third when Mercado crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
The Stingers tallied one run in the top of the fourth before Crowder responded with a run of its own in the bottom half on a homer by Wilkerson. Florence-Darlington went on to post one-run showings in the top of the sixth and eighth innings to take its three-run lead into the bottom of the eighth.
Luke Wood paced Florence-Darlington at the plate with three hits in five plate appearances. McDonough had a pair of hits and a team-high two RBI, and Patrick Matthews had one homer.
Chandler Woolridge took the loss after surrendering one earned run and one hit in 2/3 of an inning.
The Roughriders need wins in three consecutive elimination games to make the championship series on Friday.
