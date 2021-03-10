PARK HILLS, Mo. — Fiona Wilson poured in 32 points as Crowder took charge in the second half and defeated Mineral Area 85-76 Wednesday night in an NJCAA Region 16 women’s basketball game.
The Lady ‘Riders (7-7, 5-3 Region 16) trailed 37-32 at halftime, but they tied the game at 62-62 by the end of the third quarter and outscored Mineral Area 23-14 in the final 10 minutes.
Wilson hit four 3-point goals while scoring 32 points to lead four Lady ‘Riders in double figures. Payge Dahmer made three treys while scoring 13 points, and Jonisha Rolle and Makayla White contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Nijah Moore paced Mineral Area (6-9, 3-4) with 19 points, followed by Ashanti Davis with 16 and Quincy Erickson with 14.
Crowder has a home game at 2 p.m. Saturday against State Fair.
