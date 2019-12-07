POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Crowder Lady Riders outscored Moberly 19-5 in the final stanza to earn a 60-53 win over the Greyhounds in the Region 16 Showdown on Saturday afternoon.
Crowder (8-5) trailed 39-25 at the intermission before holding Moberly to nine points in the third and five in fourth to rally for the win.
The Lady 'Riders finished with three players in double figures as Fiona Wilson scored 15, while Teri Leaf added 12 and Maia Wright 11. Leaf knocked down three 3-pointers in the win. Wright added seven rebounds and two steals.
DeAnna Wilson led Moberly with 13 points, with Chatori Taylor scoring 10. Darryn Ziegler had three 3-pointers to total nine points.
Crowder is in action against Mineral Area at 1 p.m. today in the showdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.