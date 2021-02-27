NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College women’s basketball team used a 7-2 spurt in overtime to pull away from Mineral Area Community College and earn a 69-64 Region 16 victory.
The Roughriders (5-5, 3-1 Region 16) are back to .500 with the triumph and have won their last two contests.
Crowder pulled ahead 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Mineral Area responded with a 17-10 outburst in the second frame to take a 32-25 halftime lead. The Cardinals outscored the Roughriders 20-15 in the third stanza to build a 52-40 advantage, but Crowder forced overtime with a 21-10 fourth-quarter.
The Roughriders finished with seven players who contributed, led by Fiona White with 18 points. Payge Dahmer and Makayla White chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.
For Mineral Area (4-7, 1-2), Jayla Sample had a team-high 14 points.
Crowder hosts No. 15 Three Rivers Community College at 6 p.m. Monday.
