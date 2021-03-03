NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College women's basketball blitzed into the game with a 21-12 lead and never looked back in a lopsided 80-49 victory over Jefferson College on Wednesday night.
The Roughriders (6-6, 4-2 Region 16) extended their lead to 38-22 by intermission and 61-37 after three quarters of play.
Fiona White, who hit four triples in the game, poured in a game-high 29 points to pace Crowder. Makayla White contributed 18 points while Payge Dahmer chipped in 13.
Kelly Hunter led Jefferson with 10 points.
The Roughriders travel to Moberly at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.