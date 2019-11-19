NEOSHO, Mo. — Teri Leaf tallied 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Crowder rolled past the Oklahoma Wesleyan junior varsity 85-48 Tuesday night in Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
The Lady 'Riders (5-3) led 19-11 after the first quarter, then poured in 30 points during the second stanza to open a 49-18 halftime cushion.
Leaf, 5-foot-5 freshman, popped in five 3-point goals among her 17 points. Makayla White and Jonisha Rolle both scored 14, and Ashley Reichert contributed 13.
Maria Wright led Crowder with 10 rebounds. Leaf and Nathalia Silva both handed out three assists, and Silva made two steals.
Crowder plays this weekend in the NJCAA Region 16 Showdown in Sedalia. The Riders face Jefferson at 3 p.m. Friday and Three Rivers at 1 p.m. Saturday.
