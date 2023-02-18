NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College was down but not out Saturday as the Roughriders rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the top of the fourth inning to edge visiting Cloud County Community College 9-6.
Crowder sent home eight runs in the bottom of the fourth and added another in the seventh inning to power its way to victory over the Thunderbirds from Concordia, Kansas.
The Roughriders outhit Cloud County 7-5 with Josh Livingston going 1 for 3 and batting in three runs. Kolton Reynolds went 1 for 2 and Kaeyn Zarowny 1 for 3 to drive in two more runs apiece.
Danny Infante, Caden Walker and Brock Wollin had two RBIs apiece for the Thunderbirds.
Ethan Voss, who relieved starting pitcher Ashton Branson in the fourth, pitched two innings to pick up the win.
