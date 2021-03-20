NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder baseball team had a big offensive showing in its series opener against Mineral Area College, winning by a score of 10-2.
But did that consistency carry over to game two?
Indeed it did.
The No. 6 Roughriders (16-4, 2-0 Region 16) poured in an eye-popping 28 runs against Mineral Area — 23 of those in the fourth and fifth innings — to complete the doubleheader sweep on Saturday afternoon.
After falling behind 1-0 early in game one, Crowder plated all 10 of its runs over the final three frames.
The Roughriders finished with 11 hits, led by Logan Chambers and Peyton who went a combined 6-for-8 with five RBI. Josh Patrick homered twice in five at-bats, producing a game-high five RBI.
James Hicks went all seven innings for Crowder, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits. He improved to 4-0 on the season.
In game two, Crowder amassed 16 hits with Landrey Wilkerson and Chaz Poppy combining to go 6-for-8 with six RBI. Center fielder Rod Criss went 2-for-3 with five RBI and three runs scored.
Frankie Circello went 1-for-3 with three RBI, two walks and four runs. Lefty Kaleb Hill struck out three batters over four scoreless frames.
The Roughriders return to action on Sunday with a doubleheader against Mineral Area, starting at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.