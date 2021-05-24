It all comes down to this.
The Crowder College baseball team will be the No. 1 seed when it opens play in the NJCAA World Series this weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado. The full bracket and seedings were released by the league on Monday.
The Roughriders (52-9), making their first trip to the World Series since 2017, will take take on 10-seed Indian Hills (Iowa) at noon Saturday in the first round of the weeklong tournament at Suplizio Field. The double-elimination event will be capped by a championship round scheduled for June 4-5.
Other teams in the national tournament include 2-seed Walters State (Tennessee), 3-seed San Jacinto (Texas), 4-seed McLennan (Texas), 5-seed Cowley (Kansas), 6-seed Central Arizona, 7-seed Florence-Darlington (South Carolina), 8-seed Miami Dade (Florida) and 9-seed Shelton State (Alabama).
Crowder comes off a 9-4 win over Eastern Oklahoma in the championship game of the South Central District Tournament on Saturday at Owasso (Oklahoma) High School’s Stigall Field. The Roughriders tallied four home runs and outhit the ninth-ranked Mountaineers 12-8.
Overall, Crowder went 3-0 while outscoring its opponents 29-8 in the district tournament.
Indian Hills (43-14) picked up back-to-back wins of 10-4 and 9-4 over Wabash Valley (Illinois) in its championship series of the Midwest District Tournament in South Holland, Illinois.
Crowder ranks eighth in the nation with a .353 batting average while ranking third in runs (625), seventh in hits (619), second in doubles (156), third in home runs (110), fourth in RBIs (556) and 32nd in ERA (4.51).
At the plate, the Roughriders are led by Jeffry Mercado and Logan Chambers, who have batting averages of .473 and .414, respectively. Josh Patrick has a team-high 17 homers, and Landrey Wilkerson leads the way with 66 RBIs.
James Hicks sports a 3.43 ERA and is 11-1 with 82 strikeouts in 13 starts this season. Kaleb Hill is 10-1 in 12 starts and has a 2.88 ERA, while Dylan Carter is 7-1 in 12 starts.
The winner between Crowder and Indian Hills will advance in the winner’s bracket to face either McLennan or Florence-Darlington on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The losers of both matchups will play an elimination game on Sunday at 2 p.m.
