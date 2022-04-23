NEOSHO, Mo. — There’s just something about sophomore day that brings out the best in Crowder College’s baseball team.
And the Roughriders did not disappoint on a day celebrating their sophomores.
Ranked No. 4 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, Crowder completed a four-game sweep of Region 16 rival Jefferson City by lopsided scores of 17-7 and 13-2 on Saturday afternoon at Lallemand Family Field.
The Roughriders improved to 44-9 overall and finished 27-1 in Region 16 play.
“It’s a special day for these guys,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “They put in countless hours, so much time and energy. They make so many sacrifices to be here. It’s just a day we can honor them, make it about those guys. They definitely deserve it. It was really cool to see them finish a conference regular season on the right note. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going for the postseason.”
Crowder 17, Jefferson 7
The hosts rallied from a 5-1 hole early on in the opener and put the Vikings away with the long ball late.
Crowder’s rally started in the bottom of the second when Jackson Cobb and Landrey Wilkerson launched back-to-back home runs to trim the deficit to two. Then in the third, Chaz Poppy came through with a two-run single to knot the score at 5.
One batter later, Clayton Gray gave Crowder a 6-5 lead with a deep sacrifice fly to left field. Wilkerson added an RBI single in the fourth as the Roughriders’ lead grew to two, but JeffCo’s Matt Schark and Matthew Albritton socked consecutive home runs to tie the game up in the fifth.
But it was all Crowder after that point.
In the sixth, Poppy capped a two-hit, five RBI day with a three-run, bases clearing double to the opposite field as the Roughriders’ pulled in front 10-7. Gray and Houston King followed with back-to-back RBI doubles as Crowder took a five-run lead.
And the Roughriders ended the game in emphatic fashion. Josh Patrick belted a two-run shot, while Kenny DiClemente blasted a three-run home run to punctuate a 10-run sixth inning and initiate the run rule.
Crowder posted a casual 21 hits in the contest. All nine batters finished with two or more hits, including seven tallying at least one RBI.
Patrick, King and Peyton Holt all had three hits apiece. Gavin Glasgow, DiClemente, Cobb, Wilkerson, Poppy and Gray notched two-hit games each.
“There is no panic with our guys,” Lallemand said. “Everybody stayed the course. We had quality at-bat after quality at-bat, got to the bullpen and beat a very talented closer from JeffCo. Definitely swung the bats like we were capable of and what a right time to do so because you want to be playing your best baseball this time of year.”
Starter Cody Adcock pitched four innings and struck out eight batters, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits. Aurora product Gage Singer was the winning pitcher as he racked up two strikeouts in two scoreless relief innings.
Crowder 13, Jefferson 2
The Roughriders plated across eight runs in the first inning and never looked back to take the finale.
Glasgow started the scoring with a two-run single. Holt and Glasgow then scored on back-to-back hit by pitches with the bases loaded, while catcher Adamo Stornello plated two across with a single.
Gray added an RBI single and Stornello scored on a fielding error to cap the big inning. Over the next three innings, Gray had a three-run shot, Holt and Wilkerson added solo homers apiece to account for Crowder’s final scoring.
The Roughriders amassed eight hits in game two. Gray went 2 for 4 with four RBI, while Glasgow had two hits and two driven in.
In total, Crowder’s bats finished with eight home runs on the day, two each from Wilkerson and Patrick.
“We got some monster swings off,” Lallemand said. “That’s one thing we have always had in our arsenal is the pop in the bat. That has been less this year than obviously last year, but on a day like today, we knocked some balls out of the yard in big situations with guys on.”
A LSU signee, Jacob Misiorowski worked around early trouble and pitched an overpowering five innings. The righty registered 10 punchouts to go with four walks and two runs on three hits.
Misiorowski certainly lit up the radar guns as he touched 100 miles per hour.
“He’s done that the last few weeks,” Lallemand said. “He has been up to 100. Obviously, the fastball is electric. The slider is just as good. He’s a tough customer. When he’s in the zone, it’s not fun as a hitter.”
Crowder closes out the regular season against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 6 p.m. Tuesday from Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
Lallemand liked how his team recovered after they suffered a 6-5 loss to Connors State on Tuesday.
“What I tell them is great teams are good at responding,” he said. “They did just that.”
