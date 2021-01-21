Crowder College has not had a meaningful game in any sport since March 13, 2020.
That streak ends today as Crowder’s women’s basketball team plays at North Arkansas College in Harrisonville at 6 p.m.
But COVID-19 has already impacted the Roughriders’ schedule as their home-opener on Monday has been cancelled due to Seminole State College being quarantined.
“We’ve got to be able to roll with the punches this season,” Crowder head coach Tina Wilson said. “We have to be flexible because it’s going to be an interesting year. Obviously, this is a crazy year. The No. 1 goal for us is to be grateful we can step out on the floor and play basketball.”
Fiona Wilson, a 5-foot-9 Greenland (Ark.) product, is the top returning sophomore. Wilson picked up significant starting experience last season after averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game while grabbing 4.1 rebounds for a team that compiled a 15-16 overall record last season.
Also returning is Makayla White, a 6-1 post from Midwest City, Okla. The Choctaw product posted 12.4 posts while hitting the glass for a team-best 7.8 boards per game last year.
“Fiona has improved her ball-handling and improved going to her left,” Wilson said. “She’s pretty right-handed, but she has improved in that area. She has become a little bit more of a vocal leader for us. Makayla, I think, has become a harder worker and she’s going to be a big presence inside for us.”
Crowder’s sophomore class features four more sophomores — Nathalia Silva (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Emanuela Almeida (Assuncao, Brazil), transfer Amya Bahler (Urbana, Ill.) and Jonisha Rolle (Freeport, Grand Bahama).
The Roughriders have seven freshmen with 5-3 Taylor Treat of Strafford, 5-6 Lanae Johnson-Kleinpeter of Ft. Worth, Texas, 5-3 Mary Dunbar of Neosho, 5-11 Jaelin Glass of Greenwood, Ark., 5-1 Ashley Vaught of Aurora, 5-6 Payge Dahmer of Nevada and 5-8 Lexi Keeling of Purdy.
“They’re a great group of girls,” Wilson said. “For the most part, they’ve come in motivated and worked hard. I think our chemistry is good. We’ve got a good mix of kids. We’ve got some kids that are seasoned from last year and a good mix of freshmen. I think we have a competitive group of kids that will play their roles well.”
Wilson said the team’s without Silva and Almeida because of the travel ban in Brazil due to COVID-19. The 14-year Crowder coach hopes the two will rejoin the team as early as next week.
As for how the team has adjusted in the midst of a pandemic?
“It was a little rough in the fall practicing and not getting to play,” Wilson said. “Obviously having a three-week break from December to when we could start practices on January 4, it was a little bit of an adjustment. I thought our kids did well with the workouts we sent home with them. They came back in decent shape. We were able to move a little quicker. We’ve had some good practices. We’re ready to get out there and see what kind of adjustments we need to make after this first game.”
Crowder will resume play at Eastern Oklahoma College at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Roughriders will debut at home against North Central Missouri College at 2 p.m. Jan. 30, barring COVID-19 complications.
