NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder moved from a scoreless game after three innings to shut out visiting Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College 7-0 Monday in a junior college baseball matchup.
Kolton Reynolds went 1 for 3 in driving in a pair of runs for Crowder, which hiked its record to 21-9 and 5-1 in Region 16.
Tanner Alexander struck out nine batters and walked none to get the pitching win. Alexander, who gave up six hits, was relieved in the sixth by Aaron Arnold.
