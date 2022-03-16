Replacing two All-Americans who tossed a combined 261 innings seems like a daunting task to replace.
Not for the Crowder softball team.
Retooled and reloaded in the circle, pitching is once again the staple as the Roughriders’ are out to a 22-2 start so far this spring. Crowder, ranked No. 14 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, are on a 18-game win streak.
“We had some experience coming back this year and a couple of third-year returners that have helped a lot,” Crowder head coach John Sisemore said. “To have those experienced players return, it has been a big thing for us. We lost our two All-American pitchers (Sydney Ward and Bailey Buffington) that graduated last year. We pretty much started over in the circle. Our returner who was behind those two last year, plus three freshman pitchers have stepped up and helped (fill the void).”
The returner is Seneca product and COVID-freshman Chelsea Beville. In 11 appearances (10 starts), the righthander has compiled a 6-2 record with a 2.12 ERA, including 57 strikeouts to only nine walks in 43 innings of work.
Jenna Daggett, Maura Moore and Lauren Bratcher have made an impact as true freshmen in the circle. Daggett leads the staff with a minuscule 1.87 ERA in 13 outings (four starts), while Moore has a 2.58 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 10 games (seven starts).
Bratcher holds a 3.77 ERA in eight games, spanning 26 innings pitched. In total, Crowder ranks 20th nationally in ERA (2.50) and strikeouts per seven innings (7.66).
“We have been really fortunate,” Sisemore said. “We have been able to develop some pitchers the last few years, who have done well for us.”
And the Roughriders’ offense has been just as potent.
Not as dependent on the home run ball compared to last season, Crowder ranks third in the country with 69 doubles. The Roughriders are hitting .396 as a team, which puts them at 13th nationally.
COVID-sophomore Courtney Storey has anchored the Roughriders’ lineup. She’s hitting .557 while leading the team with 39 hits, 15 doubles and 35 runs driven in this season.
Freshman outfielder Macie Sawney’s hitting .491 with 28 hits in 57 at-bats, while classmate Ava Sarwinski owns a .389 batting average with 28 hits, seven doubles and 25 RBI.
“Courtney is leading the way offensively,” Sisemore said. “She’s hitting over .500 and has been on fire here lately. I think she was 5 for 5 the last couple of games. We’re getting a lot of RBIs from her. (Macie) is hitting almost .500 down at the bottom of the lineup. Ava has stepped up as a freshman and done a good job for us.”
Sisemore likes the leadership COVID-sophomore Jesseniah Cox brings to the team. Crowder’s new shortstop, freshman Rachel Sherwood, has provided a spark with a .397 average and 21 RBI.
“Several kids all the way around have stood out,” Sisemore added.
One of the team’s question marks entering the season was the running game as All-American and leadoff hitter Shelby Chavers graduated. While Storey leads the team with 18 stolen bases, freshman Carlee Durham quickly helped erase those concerns with 17 swipes.
Durham’s also hitting .393 out of the leadoff spot.
“Carlee has done a phenomenal job for us,” Sisemore said.
Crowder returns to play against Southwestern Community College in a doubleheader on Thursday.
The Roughriders look to extend the win streak.
“We’re excited about it, but we are just now getting into the meat of our Region 16 competition,” Sisemore said. “We have a game (Thursday) against an Iowa team that is pretty good and then JeffCo, which is very respectable. They are really good and should be nationally-ranked at this point. We’ll see them Sunday, so that will be the first big test we’ve had in a couple of weeks.”
